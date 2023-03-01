Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 0.9 %

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

