Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.45 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

