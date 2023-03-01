Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 139,667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

