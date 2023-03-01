Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $144.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

