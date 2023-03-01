MannKind Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNKD. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.

MannKind Stock Down 1.9 %

MNKD stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.65. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MannKind by 277.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.