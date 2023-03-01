Offerpad Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.70. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

