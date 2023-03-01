LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

LMAT opened at $50.11 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

