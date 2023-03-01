Brokers Set Expectations for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

LMAT stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after buying an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $2,310,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

