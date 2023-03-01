LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LMAT stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $136,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

