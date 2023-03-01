Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Cut by Analyst

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.22). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $199.42 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,906,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $465,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

