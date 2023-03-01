Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

