LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

LGIH opened at $104.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $134.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

