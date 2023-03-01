Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Insmed Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $51,768.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

