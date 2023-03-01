KAR Auction Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for KAR Auction Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

