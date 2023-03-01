Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FND opened at $91.81 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after buying an additional 203,864 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

