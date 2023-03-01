Brokers Issue Forecasts for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

