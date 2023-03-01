Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

HEES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

HEES opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

