IDEX Biometrics ASA Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance
Shares of IDBA opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.90.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.
