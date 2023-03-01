IDEX Biometrics ASA Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of IDBA opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.90.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 819.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

