Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of FTI opened at $15.29 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

