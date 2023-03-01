Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$66.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.19.

CM opened at C$62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

