Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$66.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.40 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.77. The company has a market cap of C$56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

