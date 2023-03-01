Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$62.40 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.77.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

