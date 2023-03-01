Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.19.

Shares of CM opened at C$62.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.77. The firm has a market cap of C$56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

