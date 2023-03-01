Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.67 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.94.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

