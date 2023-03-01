Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$72.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 317.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 12-month low of C$61.33 and a 12-month high of C$86.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.13.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

