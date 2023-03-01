Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.53.

PPL stock opened at C$44.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$41.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

