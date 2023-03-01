National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Earns Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.09.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

