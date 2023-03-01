Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.28.

HBM opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

