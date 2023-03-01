Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.28.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.77 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

