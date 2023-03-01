Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI opened at C$33.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.60 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

