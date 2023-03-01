Barclays Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.94 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$71.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3252336 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

