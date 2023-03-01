TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$54.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.01. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$52.12 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TC Energy Company Profile

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.