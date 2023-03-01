Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54. Insiders sold a total of 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $615,592 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

