Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.94. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

