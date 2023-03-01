Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.84.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$33.46 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$31.62 and a 52-week high of C$38.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.