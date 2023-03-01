Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock opened at C$33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a one year low of C$32.60 and a one year high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.11.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.