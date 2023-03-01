Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

LNF stock opened at C$19.55 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$14.61 and a one year high of C$22.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at C$1,591,772.39. 69.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

