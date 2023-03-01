Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.



PLZ.UN opened at C$4.84 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

