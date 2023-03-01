Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$138.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$144.15.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

