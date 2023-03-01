Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$138.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$144.15.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.