George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.20.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$170.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.77. George Weston has a one year low of C$135.19 and a one year high of C$181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.