Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000 over the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

