Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xponential Fitness stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000 over the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
