Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.94. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Superior Industries International

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.