Kelt Exploration (KEL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Kelt Exploration to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.41. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

About Kelt Exploration

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

