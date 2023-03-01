V2X (VVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V2X Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of V2X stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. V2X has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $4,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V2X Company Profile

VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

