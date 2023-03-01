Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

