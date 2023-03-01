Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $156,332. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

