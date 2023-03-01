BWS Financial Comments on Xperi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Xperi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xperi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.21. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 158,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

