HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.17) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.29) target price on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

HSBC Stock Performance

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 635.60 ($7.67) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The stock has a market cap of £126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 583.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.55.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

