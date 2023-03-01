TotalEnergies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,174 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,159 call options.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

