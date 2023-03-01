Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $253.93

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.